PM, FM Discuss Overall Political Situation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:08 PM

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

The meeting takes place after PPP and MQM-P call for dialogue among the political parties to bring the political and economic stability to the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, overall political situation of the country was discussed in detail.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Prime Minister regarding affairs of his ministry.

Earlier, PPP and MQM-Pakistan on Tuesday called for dialogue amongst the political parties to bring political and economic stability to the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad today, PPP leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said politicians should always keep the door of dialogue open. He said political stability is vital for economic stability in the country. He said all the coalition parties will be contacted to achieve this objective.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-Pakistan leader Abu Bakar said his party will support every effort and measure to strengthen democracy in the country and to ensure supremacy of the parliament.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party reiterated their resolve to make every effort for upholding the rule of law and democracy in the country.

These views were expressed by leaders of both parties after their consultative meeting in Islamabad to resolve the political crisis in the country.

Talking to newsmen after their meeting, PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said initially, they are building consensus among the allied parties and will move to other parties later on.

Representing PML-N, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on the occasion said dialogue is the only way forward to bring the country out of the crisis situation.

The PPP delegation earlier also met Awami National Party leadership.

