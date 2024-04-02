PM For Mechanism To Double Country’s Exports In Five Years
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for formulation of a strategy aimed at two-fold increase in the country’s exports within next five years.
He also asked the Ministry of Trade for compiling of such a strategy in consultation with the successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders.
The prime minister chaired a high level meeting on the export sector.
The meeting was attended by ministers including Jam Kamal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, prominent e-Commerce entrepreneurs like CEO Utopia Jabran Niaz, Zeeshan Shah, Salman Ahmed and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting, the prime minister directed for extending facilitation to exporters in the e-Commerce sector who had been exporting country’s product to the world, besides resolution of the issues of “Made in Pakistan" brand exporters.
He said that they were taking steps for maximum utilization of the export sector, adding for the promotion of IT, domestic use item, textile and other exceptional sectors, the relevant stakeholders should be taken on board.
The meeting was apprised of proposals and recommendations for the development of export sector and the strategy in this regard.
The prime minister underlined for submission of recommendations over promotion of such industries that were exporting such items which had been part of the global value chains.
