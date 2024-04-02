Open Menu

PM For Mechanism To Double Country’s Exports In Five Years

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PM for mechanism to double country’s exports in five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for formulation of a strategy aimed at two-fold increase in the country’s exports within next five years.

He also asked the Ministry of Trade for compiling of such a strategy in consultation with the successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

The prime minister chaired a high level meeting on the export sector.

The meeting was attended by ministers including Jam Kamal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, prominent e-Commerce entrepreneurs like CEO Utopia Jabran Niaz, Zeeshan Shah, Salman Ahmed and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for extending facilitation to exporters in the e-Commerce sector who had been exporting country’s product to the world, besides resolution of the issues of “Made in Pakistan" brand exporters.

He said that they were taking steps for maximum utilization of the export sector, adding for the promotion of IT, domestic use item, textile and other exceptional sectors, the relevant stakeholders should be taken on board.

The meeting was apprised of proposals and recommendations for the development of export sector and the strategy in this regard.

The prime minister underlined for submission of recommendations over promotion of such industries that were exporting such items which had been part of the global value chains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister World Exports Textile Media

Recent Stories

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

9 minutes ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

1 hour ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

3 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

6 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

15 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan