PM given warm welcome by Saudi Crown Prince at Al-Yamamah Palace

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was given warm welcome by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, on his arrival at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

Mohammed bin Salman received the prime minister at the main entrance of the royal palace. A guard of honor was presented to the prime minister by the contingents of the Saudi Armed Forces.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, the prime minister was received with Saudi royal protocol and welcomed by horse-mounted guards, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

A meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was held.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff), Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik and PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi attended the meeting.