Pakistan, KSA sign ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’; stating any aggression against either country to be considered against both

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday signed the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” between the two countries, which states ‘any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both’.
“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.
The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” a joint statement shared by PM Office Media Wing said.
The statement said that agreement was reached while building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation between the two countries.
At the gracious invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the prime minister at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.
Both sides held an official session of talks in the presence of both countries' delegations.
At the outset of the session, the prime minister conveyed his greetings and warm wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The two sides reviewed the historic and strategic relations between both countries, and a number of topics of common interest.
The prime minister expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation.
He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the continued progress and prosperity, for the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In turn, the crown prince extended his warm wishes for the good health and well-being of the prime minister and for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Pakistan.
