Sindh Ministers Hold Talks With Chinese Yutong Bus Company In Shanghai
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 12:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held a meeting with officials of the renowned Chinese Yutong Bus Company in Shanghai on Wednesday to explore investment opportunities in transport and energy sectors.
According to a statement issued by the Sindh Information Department, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in modern transport and alternative energy initiatives. Yutong officials briefed the ministers about their latest bus models and expressed keen interest in introducing them in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.
Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolios of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to providing safe and high-quality transport facilities to citizens. He highlighted the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone as a promising avenue for foreign investors, offering a ten-year tax exemption along with comprehensive facilities.
He emphasized the need for large-scale reforms in Sindh’s transport sector, stating that improving bus services in Karachi and other cities is a top priority. He urged international companies like Yutong to establish bus manufacturing units in Pakistan to meet the growing local demand.
Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, underlined the government’s focus on environmentally friendly and alternative energy-based transport solutions. He said Yutong’s green technology buses could be an ideal choice for Sindh, adding that the provincial government would fully support transparent investment aimed at improving public services and creating a sustainable business environment for investors.
Recent Stories
Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Shar ..
Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membership by Inclusion Internation ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts meeting with European Ambassadors
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, IAEA step up partnership for peaceful nuclear applications34 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Railways saves billions through energy reforms38 seconds ago
-
Sindh Ministers hold talks with Chinese Yutong Bus Company in Shanghai40 seconds ago
-
Warm Saudi reception for PM highlights deep Pak-Saudi ties, says NA Speaker11 minutes ago
-
SHO injured, suspect killed in Charsadda encounter11 minutes ago
-
PNCA opens landmark retrospective of Raja Changez Sultan: “In Trinity Together”11 minutes ago
-
AJK PWD official suspended for defying service rules, taking part in JKAAC-sponsored activities21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, KSA sign ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’; stating any aggression against either c ..21 minutes ago
-
Rain-windstorm likely in upper and northern parts of country:PMD31 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final41 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt launches farmers training programme to tackle climate change41 minutes ago
-
Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 141 minutes ago