Sindh Ministers hold talks with Chinese Yutong Bus Company in Shanghai

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held a meeting with officials of the renowned Chinese Yutong Bus Company in Shanghai on Wednesday to explore investment opportunities in transport and energy sectors.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Information Department, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in modern transport and alternative energy initiatives. Yutong officials briefed the ministers about their latest bus models and expressed keen interest in introducing them in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolios of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to providing safe and high-quality transport facilities to citizens. He highlighted the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone as a promising avenue for foreign investors, offering a ten-year tax exemption along with comprehensive facilities.

He emphasized the need for large-scale reforms in Sindh’s transport sector, stating that improving bus services in Karachi and other cities is a top priority. He urged international companies like Yutong to establish bus manufacturing units in Pakistan to meet the growing local demand.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, underlined the government’s focus on environmentally friendly and alternative energy-based transport solutions. He said Yutong’s green technology buses could be an ideal choice for Sindh, adding that the provincial government would fully support transparent investment aimed at improving public services and creating a sustainable business environment for investors.