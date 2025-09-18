Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Saves Billions Through Energy Reforms

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan Railways saves billions through energy reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Railways has recorded impressive savings—amounting to billions of rupees in electricity costs over the past eight months—thanks to initiatives such as solarisation, meterization, and strict measures to curb electricity pilferage.

These developments were shared during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

The meeting was told that Pakistan Railways has achieved notable savings in electricity costs across several divisions over the past eight months. The Lahore Division saved Rs. 416.

6 million, while the Mughalpura Workshop recorded savings of Rs. 243 million. Quetta Division contributed Rs. 38 million, Rawalpindi Division Rs. 75 million, Karachi Division Rs. 26 million, Sukkur Division Rs. 60 million, Multan Division Rs. 9.6 million, and Peshawar Division Rs. 6.46 million.

Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi underscored a zero-tolerance stance on electricity theft, warning that violators would face imprisonment. He commended the recent reforms for significantly lowering operational costs while also strengthening transparency and accountability throughout the railway network.

