SHO Injured, Suspect Killed In Charsadda Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM

SHO injured, suspect killed in Charsadda encounter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A police officer was injured and a suspect killed during an exchange of fire in Sardheri police station limits here on Wednesday.

According to private news channel, police said that search operation was launched on a tip-off, and during the operation, the suspects opened fire on the police team.

Police said that in retaliatory firing, one suspect identified as Naimatullah was killed on the spot.

Police said that SHO Sardheri sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to Charsadda Hospital for medical treatment.

