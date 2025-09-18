Warm Saudi Reception For PM Highlights Deep Pak-Saudi Ties, Says NA Speaker
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday commended the warm reception and protocol extended by Saudi Arabia to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, describing it as a testament to the deep-rooted and enduring ties between the two nations.
In a statement, Sadiq said the prime minister’s visit is poised to open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that the people and government of Pakistan hold the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem, viewing Saudi Arabia as their second home.
The Speaker noted that the visit carries significant importance for enhancing bilateral relations and reaffirmed that both countries share a common stance on regional security, particularly concerning the middle East.
Recent Stories
Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Shar ..
Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membership by Inclusion Internation ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts meeting with European Ambassadors
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Warm Saudi reception for PM highlights deep Pak-Saudi ties, says NA Speaker42 seconds ago
-
SHO injured, suspect killed in Charsadda encounter43 seconds ago
-
PNCA opens landmark retrospective of Raja Changez Sultan: “In Trinity Together”45 seconds ago
-
AJK PWD official suspended for defying service rules, taking part in JKAAC-sponsored activities11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, KSA sign ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’; stating any aggression against either c ..11 minutes ago
-
Rain-windstorm likely in upper and northern parts of country:PMD21 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final31 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt launches farmers training programme to tackle climate change31 minutes ago
-
Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 131 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over Hurriyat leader demise31 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in Charsadda firing incident31 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of various post41 minutes ago