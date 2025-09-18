Warm Saudi reception for PM highlights deep Pak-Saudi ties, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday commended the warm reception and protocol extended by Saudi Arabia to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, describing it as a testament to the deep-rooted and enduring ties between the two nations.

In a statement, Sadiq said the prime minister’s visit is poised to open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that the people and government of Pakistan hold the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem, viewing Saudi Arabia as their second home.

The Speaker noted that the visit carries significant importance for enhancing bilateral relations and reaffirmed that both countries share a common stance on regional security, particularly concerning the middle East.