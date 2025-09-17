AJK PWD official suspended for defying service rules, taking part in JKAAC-sponsored activities

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (Buildings Division) Mirpur has suspended Muhammad Hanif, watchman of the PWD Rest House, Mirpur, from service under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government Servants (Supervision and Discipline) Rules, 1977, for his involvement in alleged anti-state activities by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, it was officially said.

The authority has appointed Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department Sajjad Ahmed as the inquiry officer, who will probe into the allegations, complete legal action against the said employee within 10 days, and submit a report, says an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

During the suspension, the suspended employee Muhammad Hanif has been directed to appear in the Public Works Buildings Division Mirpur, it added.

