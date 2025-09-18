PNCA Opens Landmark Retrospective Of Raja Changez Sultan: “In Trinity Together”
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) In a defining cultural moment for Pakistan’s art scene, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) unveiled “In Trinity Together: A Retrospective of Raja Changez Sultan” on Wednesday evening, celebrating the six-decade journey of one of the country’s most eminent painter-poets.
The exhibition, curated by Noor Fatima, offers an unprecedented showcase of Sultan’s artistic and poetic legacy, drawing diplomats, writers, artists, and cultural leaders to PNCA for a night of reflection, dialogue, and celebration.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Ms. Natalie A. Baker, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, alongside Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, and attended by a distinguished gathering including Mr. Stetson Sanders, U.S. Consul General Lahore, Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary NH&CD, and M. Ayoub Jamali, Director General PNCA.
Curated with support from Exhibition Manager Sarah Rajper, the retrospective features over 100 works drawn from seven of Sultan’s seminal series — The Himalayan Odyssey, The Three Graces, A Thousand Faces of Eve, The Wood Nymphs, Birds of Paradise, Divided Self, and a previously unseen collection Crucifixion of Eve.
Together, they offer a profound journey through landscapes, myths, archetypes, and human portraits, blurring the boundaries between painting and poetry.
Gilani hailed Sultan’s oeuvre as “profound meditations on life” and a vital contribution to Pakistan’s cultural legacy, while Sultan himself described the exhibition as both a culmination and a continuation of his journey, reflecting “the awe of the mountains and the grace of human relationships.”
In her remarks, Ms. Baker praised the retrospective as a testament to the power of art in fostering dialogue and cross-cultural understanding. She noted that Sultan’s works have long enriched cultural spaces at the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan, symbolizing shared appreciation between the two nations.
For PNCA, the event also marks a symbolic homecoming — Sultan once served as its Director General, and his return as the subject of tribute underscores his enduring role in shaping Pakistan’s cultural identity.
The exhibition will be complemented by a special day of programming on September 25, featuring an artist talk, poetry reading, and live painting demonstration, before closing on October 01 across Gallery 1, Gallery 2, and the Grand Hall of PNCA.
