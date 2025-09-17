Rain-windstorm Likely In Upper And Northern Parts Of Country:PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, windstorms, and thundershowers in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.
Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms may also occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas. Hot and dry conditions are likely to prevail in other parts of the country.
In Punjab, rain with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Sargodha, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and surrounding districts. Similar weather is likely in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, and Waziristan.
Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to remain partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorms, while Sindh and Balochistan will mostly remain hot and dry, except for light rain or drizzle at isolated coastal areas of Sindh and partly cloudy conditions in southern Balochistan.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rainfall was recorded in Dir (18 mm) and Mir Khani (4 mm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Karachi received 01 mm of drizzle.
The highest temperatures recorded were Turbat 42C, Dalbandin 41, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, and Sibbi 40C.
Recent Stories
Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membership by Inclusion Internation ..
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain-windstorm likely in upper and northern parts of country:PMD36 seconds ago
-
CM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying World Athletics Championship final11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt launches farmers training programme to tackle climate change11 minutes ago
-
Faceless e-challan system to begin in Karachi from Oct 111 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over Hurriyat leader demise11 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in Charsadda firing incident11 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of various post20 minutes ago
-
RDA holds meeting to welcome new officers, review development projects20 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams NHA absence, reviews Police misconduct & postal reforms20 minutes ago
-
Accountability court adjourns former CM exemption from appearance case21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Urumqi21 minutes ago
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation in Kotri Barrage41 minutes ago