Open Menu

PM Greets King Of Bahrain On Eid Ul Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PM greets King of Bahrain on Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain to convey his warm greetings to him and to the people of Bahrain on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday.

While warmly exchanging Eid greetings, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and reaffirmed their shared interest in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all spheres to the mutual advantage of both countries.

The prime minister highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment and, in this regard, invited Bahrain to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

While fondly recalling His Majesty’s visit to Pakistan in 2014, the prime minister extended a warm and cordial invitation to His Majesty to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Bahrain All

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

7 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

16 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

16 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

16 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

16 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

16 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan