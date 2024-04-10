PM greets King of Bahrain on Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain to convey his warm greetings to him and to the people of Bahrain on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday.

While warmly exchanging Eid greetings, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and reaffirmed their shared interest in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all spheres to the mutual advantage of both countries.

The prime minister highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment and, in this regard, invited Bahrain to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

While fondly recalling His Majesty’s visit to Pakistan in 2014, the prime minister extended a warm and cordial invitation to His Majesty to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.