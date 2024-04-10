PM Greets King Of Bahrain On Eid Ul Fitr
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain to convey his warm greetings to him and to the people of Bahrain on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday.
While warmly exchanging Eid greetings, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain and reaffirmed their shared interest in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all spheres to the mutual advantage of both countries.
The prime minister highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment and, in this regard, invited Bahrain to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.
While fondly recalling His Majesty’s visit to Pakistan in 2014, the prime minister extended a warm and cordial invitation to His Majesty to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid gifts distributed among Dera police martyrs' children29 minutes ago
-
Two persons found dead in village Khulian29 minutes ago
-
DC distributes sweets among inmates in Taimargara Jail29 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur reviews security foreign projects in Ghazi49 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division under strict security49 minutes ago
-
Govt trying best for economic revival: Sanaullah59 minutes ago
-
KP Governor offers Eid prayer, intermingles with people1 hour ago
-
Ethiopian envoy celebrates Eid with Pakistan Sweet Home’s kids1 hour ago
-
Economy improving owing to govt’s prudent policies: Attaullah Tarar1 hour ago
-
Khawaja Asif offers Eid prayers in Sialkot1 hour ago
-
Water sprinkled around Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover project site2 hours ago
-
CM extends Eid greetings2 hours ago