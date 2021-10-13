UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Efforts For China-Pakistan Industrial Cooperation Commendable: China

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industrial cooperation commendable: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said that the Chinese side appreciated the high importance attached by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government to bilateral industrial cooperation, and their active efforts in this regard

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) ::Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said that the Chinese side appreciated the high importance attached by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government to bilateral industrial cooperation, and their active efforts in this regard.

"China appreciates the high importance attached by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government to China-Pakistan industrial cooperation, and their active efforts in this regard," he said while responding to question raised by APP during his regular briefing.

Chairing a meeting on facilitating the Chinese investors in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to provide land, electricity and gas connections, and tax incentives to attract more and more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and populate SEZs.

Zhao Lijian said that China and Pakistan were all-whether strategic cooperative partners and termed the industrial cooperation as an integral part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC cooperation).

"We will maintain close communication and form effective and practical cooperation mechanisms to enhance and deepen industrial cooperation," he added.

He remarked that the two countries will jointly build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future for a new era.

It may be mentioned that out of the total of 27 SEZs in the country, work on five SEZs including Dhabeji in Sindh, Rashakai in KPK, Bostan in Balochistan, Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Punjab, and Gwadar in Balochistan, was in full swing.

An effective one window operation facility is being set up at each of these SEZs along with a Facilitation Center at China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority to resolve all issues of the potential Chinese investors under one roof.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Punjab China CPEC Gwadar May Gas All Government

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on ..

China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on TCM

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 U.S. House approves short-term debt limit increase ..

U.S. House approves short-term debt limit increase to avert default

8 minutes ago
 Police launches search operations in RA bazaar are ..

Police launches search operations in RA bazaar areas

10 minutes ago
 World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year fo ..

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

10 minutes ago
 Minsk Court Rejects Complaint Against Detention of ..

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint Against Detention of Komsomolskaya Pravda Reporter ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.