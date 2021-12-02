UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Stresses Importance Of 'learning From History To Avoid Mistakes Of Past'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:22 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday sharing a guiding principle for the nation said learning from the history was important to avoid repeating the same mistakes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday sharing a guiding principle for the nation said learning from the history was important to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

"Those who don't learn from history are condemned to repeating the same mistakes," he wrote on twitter.

Imran Khan also shared a quote of Baruch Spinoza, the 17th century's Dutch philosopher of Portuguese origin as saying that "If you want the present to be different from the past, study the past".

