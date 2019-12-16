PM in Al-Ghudaibya Palace to meet crown prince; given guard of honour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday was given guard of honour as he arrived at Al-Ghudaibya Palace in Manama for official meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The prime minister will hold delegation-level talks with the crown prince and discuss the bilateral ties as well as the regional and international matters, a PM Office press release said.

On the invitation of King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, this is the first visit of the prime minister to Bahrain after assuming the office. He is visiting the Kingdom to attend the National Day of Bahrain as Guest of Honour.

During the visit, the prime minister would also be conferred Bahrain's highest civil award.

Earlier, on his arrival, the crown prince of Bahrain received the prime minister who was also accorded red-carpet welcome.