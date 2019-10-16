PM informs Saudi leadership about grave situation in Occupied Kashmir by PM : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the Saudi leadership about the grave human rights situation, communication blockade and continuing lockdown in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said curfew was continuing for the last 73 days while more than eight million Kashmiris were besieged in their homes in Occupied Kashmir and the valley was turned into a jail.

She said after Iran, the Saudi leadership also appreciated the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ending tension in the region and for ensuring peace and stability, which made him a prominent leader of Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan was desirous of promoting sentiments of brotherhood and harmony among brotherly Islamic countries, she said adding the unity of Muslim Ummah was the guarantee of peace and economic stability in the region.

The Special Assistant said Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for the Kashmir issue and stressed on resolving it through peaceful means.

The visit of Imran Khan would increase mutual trust between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the bilateral relations based on close cooperation in different fields would further strengthen, she observed.

Dr Firdous said the Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan would alwaysstand shoulder-to-shoulder with Saudi Arabia.