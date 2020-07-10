UrduPoint.com
PM Initiates Second National Action Plan Against Locusts

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will take every possible step to control locusts since it involved food security of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government would undertake every possible effort for locust control since it involved food security of the country here on Friday.

He expressed these words while speaking at a briefing on National Action Plan for Locust Control at National Locust Control Center in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister accorded in-principle approval for Phase-II of the National Action Plan for Locust Control. It was also decided that the affected farmers would also be compensated through this package.

Imran Khan highly appreciated timely and coordinated response of Federal and provincial governments, including Pakistan Army, for effectively controlling locust attack and use of indigenously developed equipment.

He emphasized that a coordinated national response of federal and provincial governments and organisations is required to cope with the expected locust swarm so that crop production is not affected.

He stated locust attack combined with COVID-19 was a huge challenge for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was informed that National Action Plan for Locust Control Phase-I has been completed.

