PM Inquires After Health Of Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 08:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday inquired after the health of chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the Ittefaq hospital here and presented bouquet to him.

The Prime Minister expressed best wishes for the health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure best medical treatment for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

