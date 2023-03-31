UrduPoint.com

PM Invites UAE Firm To Invest In Pakistan's Renewable Energy Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM invites UAE firm to invest in Pakistan's renewable energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the United Arab Emirates-based firm Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan's renewable energy sector and assured that the government would extend all possible facilitation in this regard.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation headed by the Hayat Bio-Tech Chairman and a member of the UAE ruling family Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, welcomed the keen interest of Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector, especially in vaccine manufacturing.

Welcoming the delegation, PM Shehbaz said the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE were deeply rooted in history. He underlined that Pakistan attached great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse, fields including trade and investment.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said they were aware of the huge investment potential of Pakistan and the UAE was looking forward to further expanding its footprint in the energy and health sectors.

He expressed a keen desire to further expand the UAE's investment portfolio in Pakistan. He also briefed the prime minister about their ongoing 1200 MW power plant project undertaken in collaboration with the Sindh Government which would be a hybrid power plant of solar and wind energy.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, PM's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and senior officials of the relevant government departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ishaq Dar UAE Family All Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s cong ..

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s congratulations on new leadership ..

14 minutes ago
 SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

47 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 ..

Talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; ..

59 minutes ago
 Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

1 hour ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.