PM Khan enjoys full public trust: Aamer Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Central Additional Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed full confidence of the nation.

Chairing a meeting of NA-61 constituency regarding PTI public rally to be held on March 27, he said that people from across the country would attend March 27 public meeting and a large number of people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also participate in the historic rally to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that public meeting titled "Amar Bil Maroof" would be a day of victory against the corrupt politicians.

Aamer Kiani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a prosperous and strong nation. He said that unfortunately, the country was ruled by corrupt politicians in the past that caused a huge loss to national exchequer.

The meeting was also attended by PTI workers and local leaders of NA-61.