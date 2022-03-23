UrduPoint.com

PM Khan Enjoys Full Public Trust: Aamer Kiani

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 04:46 PM

PM Khan enjoys full public trust: Aamer Kiani

Central Additional Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed full confidence of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Central Additional Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed full confidence of the nation.

Chairing a meeting of NA-61 constituency regarding PTI public rally to be held on March 27, he said that people from across the country would attend March 27 public meeting and a large number of people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also participate in the historic rally to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that public meeting titled "Amar Bil Maroof" would be a day of victory against the corrupt politicians.

Aamer Kiani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is following the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a prosperous and strong nation. He said that unfortunately, the country was ruled by corrupt politicians in the past that caused a huge loss to national exchequer.

The meeting was also attended by PTI workers and local leaders of NA-61.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rawalpindi March From NA-61

Recent Stories

Over 0.29m kids to be vaccinated in 19 districts o ..

Over 0.29m kids to be vaccinated in 19 districts of KP refugees camps

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Says German Government Made No Decision to ..

Berlin Says German Government Made No Decision to Impose De Facto Embargo on Rus ..

8 minutes ago
 US Exercises Overt Pressure on All Countries to Op ..

US Exercises Overt Pressure on All Countries to Oppose Russia - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 UK Inflation Jumps to Highest Level in 30 Years - ..

UK Inflation Jumps to Highest Level in 30 Years - Office for National Statistics

11 minutes ago
 Putin plans to attend G20 summit: Russian ambassad ..

Putin plans to attend G20 summit: Russian ambassador

11 minutes ago
 Power blackouts, soaring fuel prices shut Nigerian ..

Power blackouts, soaring fuel prices shut Nigerian businesses

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>