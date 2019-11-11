(@fidahassanain)

Both the leaders discovered special connection during their five-minute ride at Kartarpur

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Punjab's Chief Mininster Amrindar singh Singh discovered 'special connect' between their families despite that they never met before their meeting at opening ceremony for Kartarpur Corridor.

According to Indian media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Punjab's CM Amrinder Singh during thier meeting on the opening ceremony for Kartarpur Corridor discovered that they had had families ties sfor years. It revealed, the reports said, when they both shared a five-minute ride.

Indian media aired an official statement issued by Singh’s office which also confirmed that Imran Khan and Amrinder Singh had families connection in the past.

"During his conversation with [PM] Imran, Captain Amarinder told the latter that his uncle, Jahangir Khan had played for Patiala, along with Mohd Nisar, Lala Amarnath, fast bowler Amar Singh and the two Ali batsmen (Wazir Ali and Amir Ali)," the statement issued by the Indian Punjab CM's statement said.

It also said: "These seven players were part of the team captained by Captain Amarinder's father, Maharaja Yadvinder Singh (the ruler of the erstwhile Patiala state) in 1934-35, for India and for Patiala.”

It further noted that the bus ride lasted less than five minutes, but, thanks to cricket, it was enough to break the ice between the two leaders.

On Saturday, India's former Prime Minsiter Manmohan Singh, former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and thousands of Sikh pilgrims were present there on opening ceremony for Kartarpur Corridor.

The speech by Navjot Singh Sidhu was amazing that impressed the audience present there and the auidence heard him on tv in both sides India and Pakistan.