UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan, Indian Punjab's CM Singh Have Families' Ties

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:59 PM

PM Khan, Indian Punjab's CM Singh have families' ties

Both the leaders discovered special connection during their five-minute ride at Kartarpur

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Punjab's Chief Mininster Amrindar singh Singh discovered 'special connect' between their families despite that they never met before their meeting at opening ceremony for Kartarpur Corridor.

According to Indian media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Punjab's CM Amrinder Singh during thier meeting on the opening ceremony for Kartarpur Corridor discovered that they had had families ties sfor years. It revealed, the reports said, when they both shared a five-minute ride.

Indian media aired an official statement issued by Singh’s office which also confirmed that Imran Khan and Amrinder Singh had families connection in the past.

"During his conversation with [PM] Imran, Captain Amarinder told the latter that his uncle, Jahangir Khan had played for Patiala, along with Mohd Nisar, Lala Amarnath, fast bowler Amar Singh and the two Ali batsmen (Wazir Ali and Amir Ali)," the statement issued by the Indian Punjab CM's statement said.

It also said: "These seven players were part of the team captained by Captain Amarinder's father, Maharaja Yadvinder Singh (the ruler of the erstwhile Patiala state) in 1934-35, for India and for Patiala.”

It further noted that the bus ride lasted less than five minutes, but, thanks to cricket, it was enough to break the ice between the two leaders.

On Saturday, India's former Prime Minsiter Manmohan Singh, former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and thousands of Sikh pilgrims were present there on opening ceremony for Kartarpur Corridor.

The speech by Navjot Singh Sidhu was amazing that impressed the audience present there and the auidence heard him on tv in both sides India and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Manmohan Singh Patiala Amir Ali National University Media TV Navjot Singh Sidhu Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Grand Mufti of Russia Assures OIC Secretary Genera ..

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif report given on discharge is final: ..

6 minutes ago

Ali Shafiq fined 20 per cent match fee for Code of ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Praises Ex-Bolivian President Mor ..

6 minutes ago

Iran says new oil field adds only 22 bln barrels t ..

6 minutes ago

Claims of Chemical Attacks by Syrian Government Ir ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.