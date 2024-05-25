PM Lauds ICJ' Decision To Stop Israeli Assault On Gaza, Rafah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirming Pakistan’s strong commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people, lauded the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s decision to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah.
"We hope the oppressed people of Kashmir would receive similar attention from the international community, as they too have been enduring brutal occupation and denial of fundamental human rights for the last seven decades," the prime minister said on his official X timeline.
