PM Meets Javelin Athlete Arshad Nadeem; Praises His Achievements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for achieving a historic feat of winning a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023.
During a meeting with Arshad Nadeem, the world famed javelin throwing athlete, the prime minister praised his efforts to clinch the silver medal despite scant resources. His achievement made the nation proud, he added. The prime minister announced an award worth Rs2.5 million for Arshad Nadeem.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Romeena Khurshid Alam MNA and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, a member of Punjab Assembly.
The prime minister said that there was immense talent in the country in sports which required to be groomed.
He also underlined the need of focusing on promotion of sports in the rural areas. Arshad Nadeem apprised the prime minister of his sports career and achievements.
He said that he started his career during 2012 and participated in the Youth festival afterwards, he participated in different world events in various categories and represented Pakistan. He termed his meeting with the prime minister as very constructive and highlighted various measures to promote sports in the country.
