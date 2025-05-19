Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Killing Three Terrorists Of BLF

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 09:22 PM

PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday paid tribute to security forces for killing three and arresting two injured terrorists of Indian supported terrorist organization Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Kech and Awaran districts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday paid tribute to security forces for killing three and arresting two injured terrorists of Indian supported terrorist organization Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Kech and Awaran districts of Balochistan.

He commended the security forces for their professional expertise and for taking timely action against Indian agenda.

The Indian conspiracy of putting in danger the life and property of innocent and unarmed citizens in Balochistan by perpetrating terrorism had been exposed, he added.

He said, “We will foil the nefarious designs of India to undermine peace and security in Pakistan.”

The government and security forces were determined to completely end terrorism from the country, he added.

