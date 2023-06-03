PM reaches Turkiye, to attend historic swearing in ceremony of President Erdogan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Turkiye where he will participate in the historic swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the third term of the presidency.

In a tweet, the minister said that the close partnership between the leadership of Pakistan and Turkiye was a manifestation of the everlasting relations of brotherhood and love between the two brotherly nations.

She said that PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's personal fraternal relationship with Turkish President Erdogan has made this bond of brotherhood more unique and strong.