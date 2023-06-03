UrduPoint.com

PM Reaches Turkiye, To Attend Historic Swearing In Ceremony Of President Erdogan: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PM reaches Turkiye, to attend historic swearing in ceremony of President Erdogan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Turkiye where he will participate in the historic swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the third term of the presidency.

In a tweet, the minister said that the close partnership between the leadership of Pakistan and Turkiye was a manifestation of the everlasting relations of brotherhood and love between the two brotherly nations.

She said that PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's personal fraternal relationship with Turkish President Erdogan has made this bond of brotherhood more unique and strong.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Tayyip Erdogan Love

Recent Stories

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

10 minutes ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

47 minutes ago
 Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunda ..

Challengers to take on Dynamites in final on Sunday

1 hour ago
 Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujra ..

Pervez Elahi to be presented before court in Gujranwala today

2 hours ago
 GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference ..

GCTP, Malta organise the International Conference on &#039;Building Tolerance an ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inaugur ..

PM Shehbaz in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.