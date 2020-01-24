UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Returns Home After Three-day Davos Visit

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 03:35 PM

PM returns home after three-day Davos visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan returned here Friday after concluding his three-day official visit to Davos, Switzerland where he participated in the World Economic Forum's annual session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan returned here Friday after concluding his three-day official visit to Davos, Switzerland where he participated in the World Economic Forum's annual session.

The prime minister in his keynote address at the WEF's special session highlighted his vision of Pakistan as an emerging economy and shared his views on current issues of regional and international importance.

On sidelines, Imran Khan held meetings with world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev, Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien and President European Union Parliament David Sassoli.

He met President International Monetary Fund Kristanline Georgieva, President Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakua and Executive Chairman WEF Prof.

Dr Klaus Schwab.

The prime minister also met corporate heads of several leading and discussed prospects of collaboration particularly in Pakistan's information technology, communications and other sectors.

In the domain of information technology, he held meetings with CEO YouTube Susan Wojcicki, CEO Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, CEO Siemens Joe Kaeser, Chairman Calik Holding Ahmet Calik, CEO SAP software company Christian Klein, Chairperson Telenor and Director General GSMA mobile operating company Mats Ganyrd.

In an interview with CNBC's Hadley Gamble, Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan's stance on important issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Mobile Parliament Facebook German European Union Company Visit Trump David Singapore Azerbaijan Switzerland Telenor Angela Merkel Asian Development Bank YouTube Christian Siemens

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

5 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

5 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

51 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

49 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

49 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.