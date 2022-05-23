UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Reconstitutes NCOC At NIH

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022

The National Command and Operational Center (NCOC) has been reconstituted at National Institutes of Health here on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

According to a notification issued on Monday all concerned Ministries and Directorates will remain engaged in the operations and functions of the NCOC.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination will head the NCOC.

The NCOC will extend its operations for prevention, detection, surveillance, and response to public health emergencies at national level as well as facilitate coordination with all provinces and regions.

