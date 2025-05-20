PM Stresses Urgent Need For Uninterrupted Humanitarian Aid To Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the international community to ensure consistent and timely delivery of badly needed humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.
He made these remarks during a telephone conversation with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.
Discussing developments in the middle East, particularly the alarming situation in Gaza, the prime minister expressed the hope that the upcoming UN Conference on Two-State Solution next month would yield meaningful outcomes.
During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed his profound gratitude to President Al-Sisi for Egypt’s constructive role, its balanced statements and proactive diplomacy throughout the recent crisis in South Asia that helped defuse tensions between Pakistan and India.
The prime minister paid rich tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for courageously defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed that Pakistan remained committed to upholding the ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace.
He also drew the Egyptian President’s attention to the significance of the Indus Waters Treaty which India was threatening to hold in abeyance – a step that would constitute a red line for Pakistan.
While expressing satisfaction on Pakistan-Egypt relations, the prime minister highlighted the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment.
President Al-Sisi welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for durable peace and stability in South Asia. He reaffirmed that Egypt was desirous of stronger ties with Pakistan across all spheres. He also appreciated Pakistan for sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
The prime minister extended a most cordial invitation to the Egyptian President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan which was graciously accepted.
