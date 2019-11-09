PM tells Modi justice brings peace and injustice creates unrest

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan inaugurated Historic Kartarpur corridor, urges India to resolve Kashmir issue with dialogue

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that justice always led to peace while injustice created disorder and unrest while quoting Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement in whcih he said the entire sub-content may go high if the issue of Occupied Kashmir was resolved.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said if Germany and France could live peacefully and could resolve thier bilateral issues then why not Pakistan and India. The PM said that it is more than 90 days that Kashmiri people had been in detention due to the Modi's government.

"O Modi! Justice always brought peace while injustice created unrest and disorder," said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressinig Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said poverty in the both sides was the major issue which could be addressed with unity of both sides.

He expressed these views while deliving his speech at inaugural ceremony held for historical opening of Kartarpur Corridor. Indian Punjab Chief Minister Armindar Singh, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and larger number of Indian Sikh pilgrims were present there at Kartarpur.

Prime Minister Khan congratulated Sikh pilgrims on 550th birthday of Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur, and appreciated the work of all the departments who built the project within short span of time of 10 months. "I pay tribute to all those including FW for completing this historic project, building roads and complex within very short time," said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan said he always felt happy whenever he saw Sikh pilgrims coming here to visit their sacred places in Pakistan. He also liked Sihdu's speech and the poetic verses he read there during his speech saying that God always be happy when his creature is made happy.

"Our Holy Prophet PBUH is blessing for the whole mankind and spread humanity and justice across the world," said Imran Khan. He said animals lacked these two things; justice and humanity. "The powerful rules here and everything, it is said, belongs to the powerful," he further said. Baba Guru Nanak Dev, he said, brought the same messages of justice and humanity.

"All those who are close to Almighty Allah love HIS creature and love the humans," said the PM. He also paid tribute to Hazrat Khwaja Moeen ud Din Chishti, Baba Fareed and Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia for their love for humanity and great services in the region.

The PM said: "You can see in Hindustan that people go to the shrines of Hazrat Khwaja Ajmair and Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia and offer prayers," . He said he was happy that he had done this Kartarpur project and said that he was not aware of its importance before.

"Kartarpur is Madina of Sikh pilgrims," said Imran Khan raising a question that "How this is painful if we see our Madina just from 4 to 5 kilometers away and we could not go there,".

He stated the saints always served the humanity and spread love and peace in the world.

Imran Khan said properity could come here but if we overcome our differences. He said Kashmir is the only issue between Pakistan and India and it could be resolved through the dialogue. He said Manmohan Singh is here and he said once that the subcontent could rise if the issue of Kashmir was resolved. Kashmir issue was very big issue as 8 million people were detained there by the Indian forces under the Modi government, he added. He said the people of Occupied Kashmir were kept there and treated like the animals. He addressd the Indian PM Modi saying that O Modi, listen..! justice always brought peace and injustice created disorder and unrest.

The Sikh yatris appreciated Imran Khan for his efforts for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrism have been arriving for Kartarpur ceremony and high security arrangments have been made on this historic occassion. .

The opening of historic Kartarpur is taking place at the moment when Indian Supreme Court passed an order in favor of Hindu hard-liners by allowing them to build "temple" at the place of 16th century old Babri Mosque at Ayodhya land--which is decades old disputed piece of land between Hindu and Muslims.

The Sikh pilgrims, after the verdict of the Indians' top court, were also reportedly harassed by the Hindu hard--liners and manny others when they were coming to Pakistan to take part in the opening ceremony of Kartarpur. Kartarpur is the place where founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak spent last days of his life and is the place which is considered as "the shrine place" of Baba Guru Nanak.

Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that it was an old desire of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in pakistan for last 70 yeras and they were happy for this event.

According to reports, Foreign diplomats accompanied by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood would attend the oening ceremony.

Earlier, addressing to the first group of Sikh pilgrims, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was thankful to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for understanding India's wishes and turning Kartarpur into reality. he also thanked the labour in both sides for completeing construction of Kartarpur in very short time.

Baba Guru Nanak, PM Modi said, was not just a revered figure for Sikhs but for the entire humanity. Around 5000 Sikh pilgirms have been allowed access daily and on the first day of opening, around 10,000 Sikh pilgrims would come and visit Kartarpur Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak.