UrduPoint.com

PM Terms Pakistan's Nurses A 'proud Chapter' Of Country's History

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 02:08 PM

PM terms Pakistan's nurses a 'proud chapter' of country's history

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, terming nurses an icon of great service to humanity, has said the government would improve the working conditions of the nursing sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, terming nurses an icon of great service to humanity, has said the government would improve the working conditions of the nursing sector in the country.

PM Sharif said nurses in Pakistan for their excellent services were a golden and proud chapter of history.

In his statement on International Nurses Day, the prime minister said steps would be taken to improvement in the quality of education and training and carry out reforms for the reasonable salaries of nurses.

The prime minister paid tribute to those associated with the field of nursing in Pakistan and the world over and said during the pandemic of coronavirus, the nurses along with doctors rendered invaluable services in the health sector.

He said the paramedics including doctors and nurses braved the challenges of the pandemic and served humanity even at the cost of their family life.

He mentioned that the inclusion of 10 Pakistani women in the World Health Organization's list of the world's 100 best nurses and midwifery leaders was a global recognition of their services.

He said the services of male and female nurses in caring for their patients during difficult times were always commendable and stressed the need for ensuring better facilities.

He pointed out that female nurses, in particular, faced misconduct in society which needed to be discouraged by raising awareness among the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Male Women Gold Family Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotli ..

The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotlight

2 minutes ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated

Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 With Russians gone, French Riviera woos other big ..

With Russians gone, French Riviera woos other big spenders

4 minutes ago
 SHO suspended over negligence

SHO suspended over negligence

4 minutes ago
 The United States And Pakistan Launch An Initiativ ..

The United States And Pakistan Launch An Initiative To Strengthen Higher Educati ..

26 minutes ago
 US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders ..

US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders gather

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.