UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Vows To Address Problems Of The Farmers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:14 PM

PM vows to address problems of the farmers

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that the government is working on a full-fledged programme to check the existing unreasonable difference of prices of various agricultural commodities and food items.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the present government was committed to the promotion of agriculture sector, and was taking measures to address the problems of farmers to ensure fair return of their crops.

During a frank interaction with farmers of Hazro in district Attock, he said the government is working on a full-fledged programme to check the existing unreasonable difference of prices of various agricultural commodities and food items.

The Prime Minister on the occasion gave a patient hearing to the farmers' views and suggestions regarding the resolution of their problems in the areas of seeds, pesticides, electricity and low prices of their produce.

Responding to a demand of the farmers, Imran Khan assured them of launching a crackdown against fake and substandard pesticides.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has formulated a comprehensive plan for the agriculture sector to facilitate farmers in getting due price of their crop and acquiring agri inputs on affordable rates.

He said middle man is earning more than the farmers and the government will support the growers, enabling them to get maximum price of their produce.

Responding to a demand of the farmers, Imran Khan assured them of launching a crackdown against fake and substandard pesticides.

Farmers demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that the government should facilitate them in installation of solar tube wells, relief in procuring fertilizers, pesticides, and quality seeds.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Electricity Agriculture Man Agri Price Attock Hazro Government

Recent Stories

Winning two NA constituencies in bye-elections i ..

17 minutes ago

HR ministry takes many steps for peaceful coexiste ..

17 minutes ago

Afghanistan Wants to Have Air Corridor to Export A ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Waiting for UK's Reaction ..

17 minutes ago

Ghana Registers Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vac ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Registers 12,953 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.