PM vows to address problems of the farmers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the present government was committed to the promotion of agriculture sector, and was taking measures to address the problems of farmers to ensure fair return of their crops.

During a frank interaction with farmers of Hazro in district Attock, he said the government is working on a full-fledged programme to check the existing unreasonable difference of prices of various agricultural commodities and food items.

The Prime Minister on the occasion gave a patient hearing to the farmers' views and suggestions regarding the resolution of their problems in the areas of seeds, pesticides, electricity and low prices of their produce.

Responding to a demand of the farmers, Imran Khan assured them of launching a crackdown against fake and substandard pesticides.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has formulated a comprehensive plan for the agriculture sector to facilitate farmers in getting due price of their crop and acquiring agri inputs on affordable rates.

He said middle man is earning more than the farmers and the government will support the growers, enabling them to get maximum price of their produce.

Farmers demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that the government should facilitate them in installation of solar tube wells, relief in procuring fertilizers, pesticides, and quality seeds.