PM walks to Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) without wearing shoes

Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia arrived in Madina Munnawara to pay homage to Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

MADINA MUNNAWARA (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Madina Munnawar bared foot to pay homage to Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan accompanied by first lady Bushra Bibi and other members of the staff walked to Masjid Nabvi (PBUH) without wearing shoes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Masjid Nabi and great holy shrine of Hazrat Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him every times he came to Saudi Arabia.

He is in Saudi Arabia on three-day official visit and Saturday (today) is second day in the kingdom.