- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone’ for Pakistan’s health industry: Ahsan Iqbal
PMDC’s Int’l Recognition ‘historic Milestone’ For Pakistan’s Health Industry: Ahsan Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the recognition of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) by the World Federation for Medical Education was a testament to Pakistan's commitment to excellence in healthcare and medical education
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the recognition of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) by the World Federation for Medical Education was a testament to Pakistan's commitment to excellence in healthcare and medical education.
“An effective healthcare system’s greatest indicator is to ensure that all citizens, despite their socioeconomic background, get the best available health facilities in a timely, acceptable, affordable, and accessible manner,” he said while addressing a ceremony held to commemorate a significant milestone in the history of medical education and healthcare in Pakistan.
The minister commended the collective efforts of healthcare professionals, educators, policymakers and stakeholders who tirelessly worked towards enhancing the standards of medical education and healthcare delivery in Pakistan, a news release said.
Highlighting the notable progress of Pakistan's healthcare sector over the past decade, the minister shared that 3.5 percent increase in life expectancy from 2005 to 2019 was recorded.
In the area of infant mortality, he said a 15 percent decline was recorded from 2000 to 2019, with an infant mortality rate of 58 per 1,000 live births.
Remarkable increase was also marked in the number of healthcare facilities, which grew up to 20 & from 2007 to 2017, resulting in a total of 7,089 healthcare facilities.
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that a concerted effort from all stakeholders was required to achieve the country’s roadmap for health, which aimed to bridge disparities in healthcare access among poor, expand healthcare services and make universal healthcare a possibility for every citizen.
“Doctors play a critical role in strengthening can advocate for increased government funding and improved working conditions in public health facilities,” the minister stated.
One of the foremost challenges is to reduce disparities in healthcare access across all socioeconomic groups, as evidenced by the fact that the poorest 20 percent of the population use only 13 percent of healthcare services.
Citing examples from developed countries, the minister urged Pakistani to take lessons from Singapore and Japan for prioritizing preventative measures, Norway and Estonia for using telemedicine, Canada and New Zealand for drug price negotiation with pharmaceutical companies, and Germany and Switzerland for mandatory health insurance for all citizens.
Pakistan’s commitment to address healthcare challenges, such as rural healthcare, health equity, and medical professional shortages, stems from an urgent need to transform the existing healthcare system.
The minister expressed confidence in government’s dedication to follow a carefully planned approach that will ensure awareness building, access enhancement, and data usage for health related decisions.
He congratulated PMDC on being accredited by World Federation for Medical Education and subsequently paving a brighter future for medical education in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow
Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion
Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX Director meet Finance Minister
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB
Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50
Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terrorism
China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts3 minutes ago
-
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB3 minutes ago
-
Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA1 minute ago
-
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-501 minute ago
-
Interior Minister, CM KP vow to eliminate terrorism1 minute ago
-
China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA1 minute ago
-
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris53 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined53 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again53 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri53 minutes ago
-
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP58 minutes ago