PMIC extends deadline to complete PIMS HVAC project by Dec 25

The Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) on Thursday gave a five-day extension to the authorities concerned to complete the project of installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) plant at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by December 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) on Thursday gave a five-day extension to the authorities concerned to complete the project of installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) plant at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by December 25.

Earlier, the PMIC had given the deadline for the project's completion by December 20.

A PMIC team made another visit to the project and reviewed the progress on ongoing work of the HVAC regarding the installation of the central air conditioning system in the whole building of the hospital.

The visit took place in the wake of the deep concerns expressed by the prime minister over the unwarranted delay in completion of the PSDP projects including “Replace and Upgradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipment and Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad”.

Following dissatisfaction on the reports from Ministry of Housing and Works and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the matter had been referred to the PMIC for effective supervision, said a press release.

PMIC Chairman Brigadier (Retired) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha had assigned the task to the inquiry team headed by Zahir Shah for vigorously persuading the project and ensure its completion at the earliest.

The inspection team that visited the project, comprised PMIC Member Zahir Shah and Co-opted Member Safdar Ali, Director Muhammad Saleh Narejo and Assistant Director Ahmed Waseem.

The PIMS administration, the officers of Public Works Department and the contractors were present during the inspection.

The team observed the progress made by the contractors and PWD in the light of directions issued during the team’s visit on December 5.

Directions were given during the visit for the speedy and effective completion of the project with deadlines which had been significantly delayed.

The PMIC team stressed for completion of the project before December 25, 2023.

The PMIC chairman will visit the project on December 20. A progress report will also be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.

An interim report regarding progress in the project has already been submitted to the office of the prime minister.