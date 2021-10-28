UrduPoint.com

PML-N Always Befooled People Through Misleading Policy: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

PML-N always befooled people through misleading policy: SACM

LAHORE, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The PML-N always befooled the people with its misleading three-pronged policy which included photo shoots for self publicity, and it has no answer whenever it comes to comparing its performance with the present government.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar stated this in a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimur Bhatti also accompanied him.

Hassan said that past PML-N governments used to make heavy investments in those projects meant to attract more attention of media just for the sack of their personal popularity. How wise it was to turn a province of 110 million people into barren land by spending Rs 300 billion on just 27 KM long road.

The SACM added that the second pillar of PML-N governance was to pay all attention to 'Takht-e-Lahore' by ignoring other districts and smaller deserving areas.

On the contrary, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has introduced a magnificent District Development Package.

The third pillar of the N-League performance was to prioritize size over scope of the projects which did not yield far-reaching results.

About Punjab Sports Department's performance, the SACM said that the boxing arena project, which was started in the 70s, was filled with stagnant water and the squash complex project, which was started in 1993, is still incomplete but the PTI re-launched both the projects.

Hasaan Khawar said that there are innumerable stories of the poor performance of the PML-N government. Despite unfavourable economic conditions due the corona pandemic, the PTI government is performing well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Squash Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Sports Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Road Media All Government Billion Million Boxing

Recent Stories

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

1 hour ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

1 hour ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

2 hours ago
 QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pes ..

QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.