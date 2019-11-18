UrduPoint.com
PML-N Calls Meeting To Share Nawaz Sharif's Message To Party Workers Today

PML-N calls meeting to share Nawaz Sharif's message to party workers today

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting at Model Town's residence where PML-N MNAs and MPAs will also take part.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharaif has summoned party's meeting today at his residence in Model Town, the sources claimed.
They said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would chair the meeting where members from the national and provincial assemblies would take part.

"Shehbaz Sharif will share the message of Nawaz Sharif with party workers in the meeting," said the sources privy to the development said.

They said the meeting would be held at Model Town today. The PML-N leadership would also discuss the current political scenario and would decide its roadmap about it.

On Saturday, the LHC allowed petition of PML_N President Shehbaz Sharif challenging Federal government's condition of indemnity bond for former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his travel to London for treatment.

Initially, he was given bail by LHC and IHC on medical grounds. Shehbaz Sharif said he was thankful to the Lahore High Court and said that decision was given purely on humanitarian grounds. He said he was also thankful for the party workers and entire nation for their prayers for the good health of Nawaz Sharif.

"Government's condition of indemnity bond for Nawaz Sharif sahib has been set aside and now he is going for his treatment," said Shehbaz Sharif after winning the case at Lahore High Court. There was jubilent among the PML-N workers who distributed sweets among themselves.

The sources near to PML-N family said that Nawaz Sharif would be shifted for treatment to the USA instead of the UK. They said Nawaz Sharif's condition was critical as he was suffering from multiple diseases including the platelets issue.

