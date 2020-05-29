PML-N holds ceremony on Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held a ceremony on Youm-e-Takbeer here on Thursday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addressed the ceremony through video link at Model Town while party leaders, including Pervaiz Rashid, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Javed Abbasi also spoke.

On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said there was a need to forge unity to face challenges the countrywas facing.