PML- N Leadership Has Escaped From The Country: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:17 PM

PML- N leadership has escaped from the country: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that PML- N leadership has escaped from the country since November last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that PML- N leadership has escaped from the country since November last year.

In a tweet, she said that in London hotels, in front of camera, in meetings on the roads Shahbaz Sharif delivers lectures wearing new hats. However in documents, and in front of courts he was sick.

She said that the opposition leader was enjoying the perks and privileges as member of the National Assembly but was not available to perform his duties.

She said that those who looted and plundered national wealth were now crying foul but they could not escape accountability.

