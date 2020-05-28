UrduPoint.com
PML-N Marks Youm-i-Takbeer With Cake-cutting Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers on Thursday marked Youm-i-Takbeer with a cake cutting ceremony here at the PML-N Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers on Thursday marked Youm-i-Takbeer with a cake cutting ceremony here at the PML-N Secretariat.

A 22 pound cake was cut by the party officers bearers, including former Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Sultana Shaheen, former deputy mayor Munawar Ihsan Qureshi and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Rasheed said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had made the country's defence invincible by conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.

Meanwhile, Makhdoom Javid Hashmi, in a statement, claimed that Nawaz Sharif despite opposition from some cabinet members, including Sartaj Aziz, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Majeed Malick and others, Nawaz Sharif had decided to conduct nuclear tests at Chaghi.

He said another ex-prime minister had launched the country's nuclear programme while Nawaz Sharif got the nuclear tests conducted. It was the credit of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan to make Pakistan a nuclear power, he added.

