PML-N MPA condemns Ayaz Sadiq anti-state remarks in Parliament

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA), Jahangir Khanzada from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday condemned his party's leader Ayaz Sadiq anti-state remarks, made in the Parliament the other day

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 )

"Ayaz Sadiq could not have talked in such a manner while addressing in the Parliament," the MPA said while highlighting sacrifices of armed forces in fight against terrorism.

Talking to the media in Shadi Khan, Hazro, he said the nation always stood with the armed forces and would continue to do so in future.

"220 million Pakistanis adore their armed forces and country." "Our armed forces are defending the motherland bravely and we are indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifices for the country," he remarked.

The MPA said Pakistan was the sole country which had defeated terrorism on its land.

He paid tribute to the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in the country by eliminating terrorism.