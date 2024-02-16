Open Menu

PML-N Prioritizes National Interest Over Political Fallout

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout

President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Sanaullah on Friday reiterated the party's commitment to getting the nation out of its current predicament, despite any political repercussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Sanaullah on Friday reiterated the party's commitment to getting the nation out of its current predicament, despite any political repercussions.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly rejected PTI's allegations of election rigging, highlighting the absurdity of their selective acceptance of election results.

While acknowledging the right of political parties to protest, Sanaullah cautioned against using protests as a means to spread chaos and destabilize the country.

He criticized PTI's undemocratic approach and warned against any efforts aimed at bringing the nation to the brink of destruction.

Sanaullah acknowledged the political losses suffered by PML-N due to inflation during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, particularly the rise in utility bills.

Despite inheriting inflation from PTI, he criticized PTI for playing the victim card and politicizing the issue, resulting in political repercussions for PML-N.

In response to the question of PPP's not joining the Federal cabinet, he emphasized the critical need for a strong collation partner to steer the nation through its current challenges effectively.

He urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to fully embrace its governmental responsibilities instead of shying away to mitigate potential political losses.

Sanaullah highlighted that collective efforts were indispensable for overcoming crises and propelling the country towards progress.

PML-N was committed to prioritizing national interests over personal and political concerns, adding a practical approach to governance and cooperation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

2 minutes ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

2 minutes ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

2 minutes ago
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amj ..

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas ..

MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff

2 minutes ago
 Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung ..

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS

KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan