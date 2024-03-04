PML-N ready to navigate challenges: Dastgir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that the government was committed to addressing allegations through performance-driven actions.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N's track record demonstrates its capability to navigate challenges and steer the country toward progress.

"PML-N has a history of resolving national crises, and the party was prepared to do so once again," he added.

He said that serving people and overcoming national problems were PML-N priorities.

He appealed to the opposition to demonstrate responsibility and unity for the betterment of the country.

He said that the PML-N upheld the principle of reconciliation and was prepared to offer cooperation to opposition parties.

However, Dastgir stressed that meaningful dialogue requires a sincere willingness from the opposition to engage in constructive discussions.