PML-N Ready To Navigate Challenges: Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that the government was committed to addressing allegations through performance-driven actions

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N's track record demonstrates its capability to navigate challenges and steer the country toward progress.

 

"PML-N has a history of resolving national crises, and the party was prepared to do so once again," he added.

 

He said that serving people and overcoming national problems were PML-N priorities.

 

He appealed to the opposition to demonstrate responsibility and unity for the betterment of the country.

  

He said that the PML-N upheld the principle of reconciliation and was prepared to offer cooperation to opposition parties.

 

However, Dastgir stressed that meaningful dialogue requires a sincere willingness from the opposition to engage in constructive discussions.

