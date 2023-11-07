Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 06:48 PM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has established a Manifesto Committee, comprising 33 members, to help define the Party's vision and objectives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has established a Manifesto Committee, comprising 33 members, to help define the Party's vision and objectives.

As per a notification by Ahsan Iqbal, the Committee's members were publicly disclosed following the endorsement of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Comprising members from all four provinces of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and representatives of minority communities within the Party, this inclusive committee is led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a notable figure in the

PML-N.

The Manifesto Committee boasts distinguished members, including Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Saad Rafiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Khurram Dastgir, all contributing their valuable experience and expertise to the team.

Additional committee members, such as Rana Ehsan Afzal, Rao Ajmal, Riyazul Haque, Senator Mosadik Malik and Barrister Zafarullah, are actively participating in shaping the PML-N's future vision and policy goals.

Key figures within the Manifesto Committee, including Dr.

Tariq Fazal, Pir Sabir Shah, Akhtiar Wali, Khildas Kohistani and Bashir Memon, demonstrate the Party's dedication to inclusive representation as they play a pivotal role in shaping the party's agenda. The Committee's function will be instrumental in delineating the Party's position and priorities in the forthcoming political landscape.

The Committee also includes Raheela Durrani, Secretary Information Sindh, Uzma Bukhari, Secretary Information Punjab, as well as Nasir Mehmood, Kamran Michael, Nuzahat Sadiq and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan as its members. Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman from Gilgit-Baltistan, Shah Ghulam Qadir from Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also included in the Committee as well as Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan, Barrister Amjad Malik, Salma Butt, Ashiq Kirmani, Rahila Khadim Hussain and Rana Sikandar Hayat.

The Committee also features Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, Assistant Secretary General Bilal Azhar Kayani, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Sheza Fatima Khawaja among its members.

