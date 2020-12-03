PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhary Pervaiz condoles death of Begum Shamim Akhtar

(@fidahassanain)

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi says they are deeply saddened over death of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi condoled death of Begum Shamim Akhtar on Thursday.

Chaudhary Pervailz Elahi who was accompanied by his son MNA Chaudhary Monis Elahi and others reached Jati Umra to express condolences to the Sharif family.

A video went viral on social media showing Chaudhary Pervaiz condoling death of Begum Shamim Akhtar with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, other members of Sharif family.

On this occasion, other leaders of PML-N were also present there.

The visiting delegation led by Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi also offered Fateha for the deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s mother,” Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi was quoted as saying.

It is a meeting between leaders of both parties after a long time.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz who were in jail in NAB cases were initially released on five-day parole. But the Punjab government later extended one-day parole on request of the PML-N. Today, parole date is ending and both father and son will be taken back to jail.