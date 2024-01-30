Open Menu

PMLN Holds Corner Meeting In Shah Nikdar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PMLN holds corner meeting in Shah Nikdar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 and NA-85 Rana Munawar Ghous Khan holds a 'corner meeting' at Shah Nikdar here on Tuesday,in connection with his election campaign for the upcoming polls

He said the PML-N was the only party that had a solution to people's problems.

"Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the party is united and canvassing with determination.

General elections will bring democratic stability and elected candidates would be able to play their role in a better way," he added.

Party activists including Yousaf Shah Qureshi, Chaudhry Mumtaz Aziz,Chaudhry Nisar, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator and other local representatives were also present.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chaudhry Nisar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sillanwali Muslim NA-85 PP-78

Recent Stories

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

23 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

12 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

13 hours ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

13 hours ago
 PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan