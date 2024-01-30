PMLN Holds Corner Meeting In Shah Nikdar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 and NA-85 Rana Munawar Ghous Khan holds a 'corner meeting' at Shah Nikdar here on Tuesday,in connection with his election campaign for the upcoming polls
He said the PML-N was the only party that had a solution to people's problems.
"Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the party is united and canvassing with determination.
General elections will bring democratic stability and elected candidates would be able to play their role in a better way," he added.
Party activists including Yousaf Shah Qureshi, Chaudhry Mumtaz Aziz,Chaudhry Nisar, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator and other local representatives were also present.
