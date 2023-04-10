Close
PM's Resolution To Celebrate April 10 As National Constitution Day Adopted: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PM's resolution to celebrate April 10 as National Constitution Day adopted: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the National Constitutional Convention had adopted the resolution presented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to celebrate the National Constitution Day on April 10 every year.

The resolution was presented by the PM on the completion of 50 years of the 1973 Constitution.

The purpose of celebrating the day was to apprise the people of the importance of the Constitution, the rights of the citizens and the duties of the state institutions, she maintained.

