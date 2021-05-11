UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM's Saudia Visit Gives New Impetus To Bilateral Relations: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

PM's Saudia visit gives new impetus to bilateral relations: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's recent visit to Saudi Arabia has given a new impetus and dimension to bilateral relations of two brotherly countries,said Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's recent visit to Saudi Arabia has given a new impetus and dimension to bilateral relations of two brotherly countries,said Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday.

Talking to media, Ashrafi, who is also Chairman PUC said Saudi leadership, people and the media gave much importance to PM's visit.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan.

The most important leaders of the Arab Islamic world would visit Pakistan during the year 2021.

He said the establishment of Pak Saudi Supreme Coordination Council, agreements in various fields would strengthen religious, trade, economic and social ties.

The Prime Minister during his meetings with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami and Imams of the Holy Mosques discussed taking practical steps for resolving the issues of Islamophobia, blasphemy on a permanent basis.

Pakistan was expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia in various fields including trade, economy, media and defense.

During the visit, the support to oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians were reiterated besides condemning atrocities and brutalities against both Kashmiris and Palestinians and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was asked to take immediate action in this regard.

He said all rumor regarding Pak Saudi relations were foiled by PM's recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Rumors were constantly circulating to sour Pak-Saudi relations for more than a year.

Efforts are still under way by targeting welfare activities of Markaz Malik Salman despite very successful visit of the premier.

He said Youm-e-Palestine (Palestine Day) would be observed across the country on coming Friday to express solidarity with Palestinian cause.

The day will be observed on the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) as the entire Pakistani nation as well as government were with the Palestinian people against Israeli atrocities. Israeli brutalities against Palestinians would be condemned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Palestine Blasphemy Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Media All Government Arab

Recent Stories

DC Attock, AC Fatehjang made OSDs

3 minutes ago

Italy's Verratti doubt for Euro 2020 with knee inj ..

3 minutes ago

Nine dead in Russia school shooting

3 minutes ago

Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Perhaps 'Most Substa ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese energy-saving company to transform Lucky C ..

5 minutes ago

Former UK ambassador jailed over Salmond trial blo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.