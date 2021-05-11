(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister's recent visit to Saudi Arabia has given a new impetus and dimension to bilateral relations of two brotherly countries,said Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday

Talking to media, Ashrafi, who is also Chairman PUC said Saudi leadership, people and the media gave much importance to PM's visit.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan.

The most important leaders of the Arab Islamic world would visit Pakistan during the year 2021.

He said the establishment of Pak Saudi Supreme Coordination Council, agreements in various fields would strengthen religious, trade, economic and social ties.

The Prime Minister during his meetings with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami and Imams of the Holy Mosques discussed taking practical steps for resolving the issues of Islamophobia, blasphemy on a permanent basis.

Pakistan was expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia in various fields including trade, economy, media and defense.

During the visit, the support to oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians were reiterated besides condemning atrocities and brutalities against both Kashmiris and Palestinians and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was asked to take immediate action in this regard.

He said all rumor regarding Pak Saudi relations were foiled by PM's recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Rumors were constantly circulating to sour Pak-Saudi relations for more than a year.

Efforts are still under way by targeting welfare activities of Markaz Malik Salman despite very successful visit of the premier.

He said Youm-e-Palestine (Palestine Day) would be observed across the country on coming Friday to express solidarity with Palestinian cause.

The day will be observed on the appeal of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) as the entire Pakistani nation as well as government were with the Palestinian people against Israeli atrocities. Israeli brutalities against Palestinians would be condemned.