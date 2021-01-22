UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMSA Rescues Six Fishermen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:51 PM

PMSA rescues six fishermen

Six fishermen onboard in a fishing boat stranded some eight nautical miles from Ormara Coast, were rescued by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency PMSA's Fast Response Boat (FRB).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Six fishermen onboard in a fishing boat stranded some eight nautical miles from Ormara Coast, were rescued by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency PMSA's Fast Response Boat (FRB).

The PMSA immediately responded to a distress call from a fishing boat namely "Al Adeel" stranded at sea due to machine break down, said a statement issued by PMSA on Friday.

The PMSA's team repaired the fishing boat and extended food and medical assistance to the fishermen, as well as, helped them to return to Gadani.

PMSA always encourage all seafarer, owners, operators, crew and craft to report such incidents on priority to Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at HQ PMSA or its Regional centers at Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Korangi or Keti Bandar so that precious lives, can be saved and material damage be avoided.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gwadar Pasni Korangi All From

Recent Stories

Galiyat attracts over 700,000 tourists in two mont ..

1 second ago

Gazprom Exported Record 59.2Bcm of Gas Via Nord St ..

3 seconds ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Hopes for 'Good' Dialogue ..

5 seconds ago

Spanish Galicia to Cull 3,100 Minks Due to COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

Evans catches early bird Ogier to lead in Monte Ca ..

5 minutes ago

DR Congo president hails Covid 'products' as WHO s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.