PMSA rescues six fishermen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Six fishermen onboard in a fishing boat stranded some eight nautical miles from Ormara Coast, were rescued by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency PMSA's Fast Response Boat (FRB).

The PMSA immediately responded to a distress call from a fishing boat namely "Al Adeel" stranded at sea due to machine break down, said a statement issued by PMSA on Friday.

The PMSA's team repaired the fishing boat and extended food and medical assistance to the fishermen, as well as, helped them to return to Gadani.

PMSA always encourage all seafarer, owners, operators, crew and craft to report such incidents on priority to Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at HQ PMSA or its Regional centers at Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Korangi or Keti Bandar so that precious lives, can be saved and material damage be avoided.