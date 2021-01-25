PNCA announces winners of musical talent hunt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Ats (PNCA) on Monday announced the winners of PNCA Talent Hunt Programmeto discover best singers and musicians from across the country. On daily basis hundreds of aspirants were givingauditions at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros. Winner of People's choice was Abdul Manan while winner of Jury Award were Farhan Ali and Ofaz Yousaf, an official told APP. He said that renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

He said thatthe programme would continue in month of February toprovide a platform to the young enthusiasts to discover and polish their talent in different music forms.

He said that any citizen can participate in programme adding that competition for playing instruments will also be held for both boys and girls to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium, he added. The said programme was an effort to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood", he added.