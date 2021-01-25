UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Announces Winners Of Musical Talent Hunt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

PNCA announces winners of musical talent hunt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Ats (PNCA) on Monday announced the winners of PNCA Talent Hunt Programmeto discover best singers and musicians from across the country. On daily basis hundreds of aspirants were givingauditions at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros. Winner of People's choice was Abdul Manan while winner of Jury Award were Farhan Ali and Ofaz Yousaf, an official told APP. He said that renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

He said thatthe programme would continue in month of February toprovide a platform to the young enthusiasts to discover and polish their talent in different music forms.

He said that any citizen can participate in programme adding that competition for playing instruments will also be held for both boys and girls to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium, he added. The said programme was an effort to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young February From Best Blood

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz hopeful of finishing ODI series on a hi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani diplomats will not participate in ceremo ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs kicks off UAE Customs Week activitie ..

11 minutes ago

Charlotte McGarry bags 10K Run honours in Stage 2 ..

19 minutes ago

PTI may put Pakistan “in grave danger” by comm ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 98.77 million

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.