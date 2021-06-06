UrduPoint.com
PNS SAIF Visits Djibouti During RMS Patrol Deployment

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF has visited port Djibouti during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

Upon arrival, at port of Djibouti, PN Ship was extended warm welcome and was received by officials from Djibouti Navy and Honorary Consul of Pakistan at Djibouti Imran Muhammad Ilyas, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here on Sunday.

PNS SAIF is presently on deployment at North Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden and contributing towards international efforts to ensure maritime security in the region.

During the port stay, Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF called on President of Djibouti Parliament Mohamed Ali Houmed, Commander Djibouti Navy Captain Ahmed Daher Djama, Commander Djibouti Coast Guard Colonel Wais o Bogoreh and Harbour Master Djibouti Port Turkei.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and further enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. Harbour exercises were also arranged for Djibouti Coast Guard personnel to demonstrate PN capabilities to conduct Maritime Security Operations.

President of Djibouti Parliament along with ministers and parliamentarians also returned call and visited PNS SAIF.

Pakistan Navy believes in promoting stability in the region and has remained committed to maritime security and order at sea. The visit of PNS SAIF is aimed to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance interoperability among both navies.

